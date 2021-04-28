Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of TENB traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. 2,251,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,310. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. Tenable has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,687,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,148,886.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,415. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

