Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $124-$126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.18 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.240-0.280 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 140,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,415. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $58.45.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.29.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,687,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,148,886.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $88,886.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,148 shares of company stock worth $12,897,415. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.