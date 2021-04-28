Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 109.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up 0.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of TER stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.51. 54,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,838. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,327 shares of company stock valued at $23,993,388 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

