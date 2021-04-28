Terex (TEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Terex (NYSE:TEX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TEX opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -788.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.47.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

