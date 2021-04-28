Terra Tops One Day Volume of $509.40 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. Terra has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and $509.40 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $17.40 or 0.00031712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 956,882,643 coins and its circulating supply is 392,742,028 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

