Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 63.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

