Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Short Interest Update

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the March 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.8 days.

Shares of TRVCF opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. Tervita has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRVCF. CIBC raised their target price on Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

