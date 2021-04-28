Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,900 shares, an increase of 772.4% from the March 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

TBPMF stock remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Wednesday. 1,640,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,250. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get Tetra Bio-Pharma alerts:

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunomodulator drugs. It develops ARDS-003 for the treatment of sepsis and prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome; Reduvo for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; PLENITUDE to treat advanced uncontrolled cancer pain; REBORN for the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain and fibromyalgia; and SERENITY to treat cancer cachexia.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Bio-Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Bio-Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.