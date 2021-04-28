Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,900 shares, an increase of 772.4% from the March 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
TBPMF stock remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Wednesday. 1,640,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,250. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Tetra Bio-Pharma
