Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Stephens

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

TXRH stock opened at $100.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $101.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after buying an additional 866,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468,138 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,514,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 245,394 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

