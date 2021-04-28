TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 3,074 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 107.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,577,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,378,000 after buying an additional 817,941 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 721.6% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 140,574 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 283,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,827 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,750. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.117 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

