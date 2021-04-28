TFG Advisers LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,209,000 after purchasing an additional 890,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420,890 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 682.2% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after buying an additional 365,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after buying an additional 181,635 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.35. 835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.