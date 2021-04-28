TFG Advisers LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,008. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $226.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.20.

