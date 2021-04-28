TFG Advisers LLC Trims Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.40.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.73 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

