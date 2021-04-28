The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $203,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 41.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 3.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $126.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

