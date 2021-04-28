The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Allstate traded as high as $125.86 and last traded at $125.85, with a volume of 2842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.05.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 15.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 77,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in The Allstate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 49,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

