The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Sells $228,789.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $228,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ralph J. Nicoletti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $753,150.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 5,315 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $263,305.10.

On Monday, April 12th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $382,263.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. 513,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 86.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZEK. Barclays lifted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.39.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

