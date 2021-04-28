The Bank of Princeton Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

BPRN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $186.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

