The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY remained flat at $$62.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 807. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.17. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $67.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 5.54%.
About The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.
