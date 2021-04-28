The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

The Blackstone Group has decreased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $88.59 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

