The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 22.000-26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,238.36.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,215.42 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $452.45 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,184.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,041.22. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

