The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The Brink’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.350-5.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35 to $5.55 EPS.

NYSE:BCO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,510. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $84.72.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

