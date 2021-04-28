The Carlyle Group (CG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CG opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $42.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,149,656.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,959,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,321,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

