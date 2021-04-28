The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.16

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 17525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 305,692 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,302,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.