The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report $1.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. The Clorox posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $186.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

