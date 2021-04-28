The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $337.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.39.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $315.50 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $317.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 192.38, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.49.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

