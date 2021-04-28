The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. 17,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,254. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.37.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.