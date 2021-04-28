The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. 17,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,254. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

