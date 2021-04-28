The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €45.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.07 ($47.14).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €37.64 ($44.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is €37.43 and its 200 day moving average is €34.76. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €23.23 ($27.33) and a 52 week high of €38.84 ($45.69). The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

