The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $340.00 Price Target

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been assigned a $340.00 price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $169.39 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.03 and its 200-day moving average is $227.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

