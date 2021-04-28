The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 134.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

DOCN stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

