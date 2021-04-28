The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nomura cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.