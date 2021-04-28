The Kraft Heinz’s (KHC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.