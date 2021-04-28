The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $47.32.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after purchasing an additional 669,591 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 973,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,370,000 after buying an additional 121,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

