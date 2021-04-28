The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.93.

PG opened at $131.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.13.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $1,258,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 76,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 83,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

