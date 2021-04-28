The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Sells $10,084.68 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $10,084.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,240.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of REAL opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The RealReal’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,683,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,521,000 after purchasing an additional 244,380 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,783,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,935,000 after purchasing an additional 439,386 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 563,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,338,000 after purchasing an additional 451,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 462,845 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.