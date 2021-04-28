The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $267.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.91.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $269.49 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $168.35 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,022,000 after purchasing an additional 78,106 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

