The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $269.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.75. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $168.35 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,679.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.37.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

