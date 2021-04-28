The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 165.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,661 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,359 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. United Bank increased its position in The TJX Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1,004.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 83,006 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. 84,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

