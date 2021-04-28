The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $45,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $335.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.