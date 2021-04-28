TheStreet Upgrades CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to “B-“

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CONE. Raymond James decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $73.12 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -281.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

