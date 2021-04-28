THETA (THETA) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One THETA coin can now be bought for approximately $10.93 or 0.00020061 BTC on exchanges. THETA has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion and $340.80 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THETA has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.77 or 0.00872872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00097000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.20 or 0.07988507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001439 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

