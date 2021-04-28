Thomas Gad Sells 7,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00.

YMAB traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

