Thrive Token Hits Market Cap of $510,388.56 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $510,388.56 and approximately $7,711.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00065982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.29 or 0.00859482 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00096439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,522.69 or 0.08230516 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (THRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

