thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.00 ($14.12).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €11.01 ($12.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.50. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

