Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $401.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce $401.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $399.94 million to $402.40 million. Titan International reported sales of $341.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.86 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

TWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

TWI stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. Titan International has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 498.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 841,855 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,030,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4,716.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

