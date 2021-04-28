Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.15

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 3705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.86 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

