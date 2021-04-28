Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $32.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of -0.02. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.87 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

