Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE TR opened at $32.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of -0.02. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $58.98.
Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.87 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.75%.
Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.
