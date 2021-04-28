Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.86

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
