Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.86

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $6,430,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $5,458,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 97,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

