Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) Announces Dividend of €0.03

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Total Produce’s previous dividend of $0.009129. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Total Produce stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Wednesday. Total Produce has a twelve month low of GBX 80.20 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £699.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

Total Produce Company Profile

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe Â- Eurozone, Europe Â- Non-Eurozone, International, and Dole segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

