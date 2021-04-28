TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.62. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,523. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,326,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $10,759,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,399,000 after buying an additional 222,188 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $3,804,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $3,365,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

