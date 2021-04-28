Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $161.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Japan auto giant is one of the world’s leading automakers, with an array of brands including Toyota, Lexus and Scion, which position it for solid prospects. The firm projects 2021 operating income to be ¥2,000 billion, up from the prior estimate of ¥1,300 billion, which is encouraging. The firm’s sharp focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and driverless cars offer ample growth visibility. Strategic collaborations are likely to aid Toyota's ambitious e-mobility goals. However, the firm’s rising debt levels and declining cash flows play a spoilsport. High research expenses and labor costs are also adding to its expenses. Unfavorable foreign currency translations also remain a headwind. Also, the global chip deficit is likely to impact Toyota’s production and sales target. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $152.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.45. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

